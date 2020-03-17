House of Reardon continuing to offer ham and cabbage dinners curbside

A Binghamton bar is still celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day by providing ham and cabbage dinners for takeout.

House of Reardon was busy today providing its routine curb-side pickup method to get customers their food without having them walk into the Grant Street building.

There was a long line of cars, with as many as 130 dinner orders coming in an hour.

Some families waited on the sidewalk and were entertained by two members of the Edward P. Maloney Memorial Pipe Band playing bagpipes.

Owner and General Manager Josh Spring says the holiday helps the mood in these uncharted times.

“It will still be enjoyable, yes. It won’t be the same after our staff is working very hard, and we will try and enjoy each other’s company, and joke and laugh, but it’s definitely not the same as a typical St. Patrick’s Day. It will be one to remember, but maybe not for all the right reasons,” says Spring.

Spring, who bought the bar last month, says he had about 9 people working, including cooks, waiting staff, and other positions.

Mayor Rich David was one of the customers, emphasizing the importance of supporting local businesses during this difficult time.

The bar’s website is HouseofReardons.com.