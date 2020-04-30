House members debate using technology over meeting in person in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C – The House of Representatives has canceled its plans to return to Washington next week while the US Senate still plans to return against the advice of the Capitol physician.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, House members of both parties in the “problem solvers caucus” say they’re experimenting with technology that might allow the House to get back to business.

New York Congressman Tom Reed says he would much rather – the House of Representatives conduct the work of the people – in person, in the nation’s capital.

{***Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY ***} You can’t tell me that we can’t figure out a way for Congress to go back to Washington DC.

Reed is co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. He says – the group is working to solve this problem.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} 25 Democrats and 25 Republicans are going to initiate a virtual Congress to show that you can do this//then we’ll open it up to other members that want to participate

Reed warns handing over proxy votes– to the party leadership – gives too much power to too few lawmakers.

{Congressman Tom Reed, R/NY} you can’t have 4 people making decisions for 320 million people

{***Congressman Antonio Delgado, D/NY ***} it is the 21st century

New York Congressman Antonio Delgado says lawmakers should be able to use technology to legislate… without crowding into the Capitol.

{***Congressman Antonio Delgado, D/NY ***} it is a change in conduct…and tradition…which as you might imagine takes some will, as well.

Despite the House action – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will be back on May 4th.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} Next week? We haven’t even hit our peak in DC yet.

{Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D/NY} I think Mitch McConnell is taking a huge risk with the wellbeing of a lot of the members who work in this office along with our staffs.

Congressman Reed says the problem solvers caucus plans to meet virtually next week.