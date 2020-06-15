Hospital Heroes wraps up, surpasses meal donation goal

BINGHAMTON, NY – An initiative lead by staff at Broome-Tioga BOCES that fed local hospital workers wrapped up this past weekend.

Hospital Heroes handed out 11,300 meals to doctors, nurses, and everyone else working at local hospitals during the current pandemic.

Local restaurants and businesses provided food and money for the program.

Meals were made up of anything you could imagine, like donuts and coffee for breakfast, and pasta dishes for dinner.

BOCES Community Relations Coordinator Kerry Gallagher says there were dozens of volunteers from the school who made this all work.

“They did everything from writing press releases to coordinating meal runs, to speaking with those restaurants every day to make sure that they were on board, and so it was a collaborative effort and it was a huge success,” says Gallagher.

The initiative was in effect for a total of 70 days, and served food to Lourdes and UHS hospitals in Greater Binghamton.

Hospital Heroes exceeded its final goal of 10,000 by 1,300.