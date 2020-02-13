Horace Mann Elementary creates library in memory of Harper Stantz; how you can help donate

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new tribute to the late Harper Stantz celebrates her love of reading.

A special library honoring Stantz is being created at Horace Mann Elementary where she went to school from kindergarten through 5th grade.

She was struck and killed by a driver high on heroin last March.

Harper’s Library is the brain child of family friend Liza Turner who is a teacher in Vestal.

It will include books suggested by Stantz’s family, former teachers and her high school friends.

Members of the community have been donating books and money to the cause.

Horace Mann Principal Peter Stewart says the tight-knit school community is still grieving Harper’s death.

“I remember her beautiful little face. In Kindergarten, I remember her knocking on my window, leaving one day, and just playing peek-a-boo. We had a special relationship. She was just a wonderful student, a wonderful girl and she’s missed by our family here.”

Over 1300 books have already been donated toward a goal of 1500.

Stewart says a celebration at the school is planned for March 11th, the anniversary of her death.

Harper’s friends from the high school will read books to the younger students who will each get two books to take home with them.

The plan is to have enough books to place special yellow bins in each classroom along with a special section of the school library which will be renovated over the Summer.

Harper Stantz would have graduated from Binghamton High School this June.

You can visit the Facebook page for the fundraiser here

And the Amazon wishlist here.