Homer Brink and Newark Valley Middle and High Schools go remote

Two more schools have gone to fully remote instruction.

Homer Brink Elementary in Maine Endwell posted to its website yesterday that due to multiple active cases, the school will be switching to virtual learning.

The district says that 4 staff members and an off-campus BOCES student have all tested positive.

The staff members all work at both Maine-Memorial and Homer Brink Schools, however, the Health Department was able to contact trace and Maine-Memorial will remain open.

However, Homer Brink will be remote for the week.

Newark Valley also posted to its website on Friday that it was notified of positive cases in the middle and high school.

The district will move grades 7 through 12 online through next Thursday.