Home for the Holidays returns to Roberson Museum and Science Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – With more people staying home for the holidays this year, a local museum is once again inviting you into its homey halls.

Home for the Holidays returns this year to Roberson Museum and Science Center.

They still have their hundreds of trees, however, they’re just a little more spaced out.

There’s also an option to buy your tickets in advance, to make sure there’s room in the museum available, as it is only operating at 20 percent capacity.

Executive Director Michael Grasso says that each year he’s blown away by the efforts of staff and volunteers decorating the mansion.

“There’s something really special about Roberson Mansion during the holidays. It is built to be an impressive structure, it was meant for people to see it and to experience just the the grandeur of it. So, during home for the holidays that really shines, it comes forward as just over the top, glamorous, interesting and it really just lends itself to this time of year,” says Grasso.

Grasso says the museum will have a number of virtual events for those who aren’t quite comfortable heading out just yet.

There’s also mansion tours, live music and kids’ workshops planned.

You can find out more about those at Roberson.org.

Museum hours are typically 11 to 5 throughout the week, however they open an hour earlier on Tuesdays and close at 9 Thursdays and Fridays.