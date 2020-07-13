Home Central set to start rebuilding process following February fire

VESTAL, NY – A local hardware store that had a gruesome fire in February is getting ready to rebuild.

Home Central in Vestal is picking up the pieces from an arson that destroyed their warehouse and almost everything in it, and halted business operations.

The store itself is still standing, but was hollowed out so that inventory could be sold at the business’s Owego location.

Home Central says it plans to build a more modern store in Vestal, with a bigger warehouse for items of any size.

General Manager Ryan Rennells says he’s looking forward to when construction is finished.

“Up to this point, it’s been a lot of planning, a lot of work, a lot of labor on the part of some of the great members of our team to get us this far. Right now, it smells like smoke, it looks terrible, but that’s been the result. Even getting this far, the amount of mess to clean up was substantial,” says Rennells.

50-year old Richard Millard was arrested on March 20 for his alleged role in starting the fire.

No construction company has been hired yet to do the job, but Rennells says Home Central will make presentations soon.