Home Central lights up store as a sign of support

OWEGO, NY – A locally-owned hardware store is reminding its community how much it stands behind the people in it.

Home Central True Value in Owego has placed lights around the store’s logo as a part of True Value’s Shine A Light initiative.

The hardware store says it wants people to know that they are still open, and wants to restore faith in the community.

They also want to beat back the darkness with light.

General Manager Ryan Rennells says he cannot believe how well his staff is taking to this initiative.

“I am incredibly impressed with our team. Their ability to keep positive, their ability to show up, put on a smile, and take care of their customers. It’s phenomenal. To me, it’s not the lights on the store. It’s our team. They are the light in the community,” says Rennells.

Home Central itself has had to fight a few battles unrelated to the outbreak of the virus.

You may recall a devastating fire at its Vestal location in February, and the company’s owner is also battling breast cancer.