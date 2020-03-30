Home Central employee arrested and charged in accordance with February 13th fire

VESTAL, NY – Investigators have concluded that a massive fire that leveled a warehouse at Home Central in Vestal last month was started by an employee.

Vestal Police arrested 50 year-old Richard Millard of Vestal and charged him with arson.

The Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation conducted the investigation along with Vestal detectives.

The fire broke out shortly after 1:30 in the afternoon on Thursday February 13th.

Employees and customers who were in the warehouse were able to escape safely.

But flames engulfed the warehouse, smoke could be seen for miles around and the structure and its contents were a total loss.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring retail store.