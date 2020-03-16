Holy Nativity Church cancels Lenten Services

From: The Holy Nativity Lutheran Church

(Endicott, NY) Holy Nativity Lutheran Church at 312-314 E. Main Street in Endicott has issued the following statement from the Rev. Dr. James Sellepack: “In response to the COVID 19 threat and the governor’s declaration of emergency and the need for social distancing, we have regretfully made the decision to cancel our regularly scheduled Lenten Services and Lunch held at Holy Nativity Church.

We would encourage people to take the opportunity to pray every Wednesday at 12:00 through the Lenten Season for each other, for the welfare of emergency and health personnel, and for those who are on the front line of serving others in need.”