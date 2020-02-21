Hollie Levine announces run for Family Court Judge

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Democrat has announced plans to run for the Broome County Family Court Judge seat opening up because of the retirement of Judge Spero Pines.

Hollie Levine announced her bid for the 10-year term as Family Court Judge last night at American Legion Post 1645 on Robinson Street in Binghamton.

Levine touted her 34 years of service in Broome County, including experience in the public defenders and attorney general’s offices.

Levine says she was humbled by the large turnout for the announcement, which featured Broome County politicians and several of her past clients.

“I think everywhere I go people are excited about my candidacy. As I said, I worked in Broome County my whole life. I’ve lived here my whole life. People know me professionally, they know me through my volunteer service and everywhere I go, people are very excited about the prospects of me sitting on the bench in Family Court,” says Levine.

Levine says her previous experience helping people with mental illness and disabilities will benefit her work handling cases.

She says it’s the Family Court’s job to resolve conflicts, not just hand down sentences.

She added that this will be her only term if she wins.

Judges, like Pines, are forced to retire at 70, and she will be 69 at the end of the term, should she win.

Republicans Steve Cornwell and Veronica Gorman have also announced their candidacies.