Hollie Levine announces Broome County Family Court Judge run

BINGHAMTON, NY – Attorney Hollie Levine, a life-long resident of Broome County, will declare her candidacy for Broome County Family Court Judge at a Kick-Off event on February 20, 2020 at the American Legion Post 1645, 177 Robinson Street, Binghamton; the event begins at 5:30pm.

Ms. Levine has been an advocate for the residents of Broome County her entire career.

She is currently a Principal Attorney with Mental Hygiene Legal Service, an agency of the Appellate Division of New York State; Ms. Levine’s experience also includes work as a Broome County Family Court Attorney for former Family Court Judge Herbert Ray; Ms. Levine also served as New York State Assistant Attorney General; she began her career as Broome County Assistant Public Defender.

Ms. Levine has been an active member of our community.

She served on the Maine-Endwell School Board; she volunteered as an Odyssey of the Mind competition judge; she is a past president of Temple Concord Sisterhood and served on the Temple Concord Board of Directors; she volunteers at the CHOW food pantry and at the Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church soup kitchen.

For more information regarding Hollie Levine’s candidacy, please contact her representative Brendan Byrnes at 607-242-4991; email Brendan at ​bebyrnes@hotmail.com​ or visit Facebook at ​Hollie Levine for Family Court Judge.