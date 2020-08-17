Holiday Inn downtown shows off new renovations

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Holiday Inn in Binghamton is welcoming back guests to a fully renovated new look.

The hotel began refurbishing its property back in November, and was able to wrap things up in June.

The guest rooms and hallways all have new carpeting, plus the bedding and furniture is all new.

Some rooms have even been conjoined to form large suites, with both a bedroom and a living room.

Construction was delayed due to the virus.

Vista Hospitality owns the property, and Vice President of Operations Sam Kryger says it is a brand new hotel with all the necessary safety precautions.

“We have 15 points of touch that we make sure are done everyday, every room. We also, in the public space, have, as you saw when you came in, have social distancing signage, mask requiring signage, barriers for the guests as well as our staff at the front desk,” says Kryger.

The hotel also installed a marketplace in its main lobby directly across from the front desk.

The small convenience store has essentials like snacks and drinks.