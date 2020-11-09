Holiday Giving Box to provide a holiday dinner to those who need it

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is teaming up with two local organizations to make sure families are fed this Christmas.

Lupardo along with CHOW and Cornell Cooperative Extention are working together to launch the Holiday Giving Box initiative.

Each box will contain holiday essentials such as turkey or ham, stuffing, cranberry sauce and more to be donated through CHOW.

Lupardo says that the team is working to have each box also contain a variety of vegetables that will be locally sourced and grown.

$50 will provide one meal, however, donations of every size are being accepted now through December 6.

“This is all about this community. This community is so very generous. Not only during the holidays but year round, and I think this is just a great chance for doing something extra for those in need during the holidays,” says Lupardo.

Those interested in learning more can visit justgiving.com/campaign/HolidayGivingBox.

Completed boxes will be delivered the week of Christmas.