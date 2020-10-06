Highway renamed in memory of Hartwick Veteran

OTSEGO COUNTY – A state route in Otsego County has been renamed for a soldier who died in the Vietnam War, and his friends and family are celebrating his contributions.

A stretch of Route 205 in Hartwick has been renamed John Kempe Winslow Memorial Highway.

Winslow was a Marine Corps Sergeant who was injured after his first tour, recovered, and then returned to Vietnam against the wishes of his parents.

The Hartwick native died in action in July of 1969.

He was set to be discharged in August of that year.

Winslow’s younger sister Maria Winslow Foltz says this is not just for her brother, but for all veterans who served in Vietnam.

“It’s been how many years that the Vietnam’s been over, and to have them recognized at this point, I think it’s a tribute to the state and this country to finally recognize the sacrifices these men and women have been making and have made,” says Foltz.

Winslow earned the Purple Heart during his first tour in Vietnam.

The motion to rename the stretch of road was endorsed by the Town of Hartwick, plus American Legions and VFWs in Hartwick and nearby Cooperstown.