Highway dedicated to DOT worker killed last March

BINGHAMTON NY – A section of Route 17 in Tioga County has been named after a Department of Transportation worker who was killed on the job.

The Dennis “Matt” Howe Memorial Highway was made official yesterday during a ceremony at the highway garage in Owego.

Howe was a DOT worker who died on March 18th of this year.

He was struck by a tractor trailer while in his vehicle in a work zone.

Over the summer, Governor Cuomo signed legislation dedicating the roadway.

Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says that this is a permanent reminder of the sacrifices DOT workers make.

DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says, “When you see an emergency response vehicle on the side of the road, you see a highway maintenance crew out there, slow down. Move over. These people put their lives at risk each and every day and they’re out there making the roads safer for all of us. Keep that in mind,” says Dominguez.

In addition to the highway dedication, a new memorial stone designed by Howe’s co-workers was placed at the Owego DOT garage.