High school sports update; winter sports postponed until November 30th

BINGHAMTON, NY – As we begin the month of September, the countdown continues until the new starting date for high school athletics.

Yesterday, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association COVID Task Force met for the 5th time to discuss and analyze new guidance from the New York Department of Health.

After the meeting, the NYSPHSAA announced that it will be postponing the start of the winter sports season from November 16 until November 30 to allow schools and sections to finish their fall seasons.

The association also voted to approve a revision on the number of practices required of student-athletes in order to compete in games.

As of now, all school-organized practices, either low or high-risk, can not begin until September 21st.

A return to sports document from the association is anticipated to be released publicly on Friday.