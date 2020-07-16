High School sports postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

BINGHAMTON, NY – In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the New York high athletics governing body came to a difficult decision today.

The NYSPHSAA voted to delay the 2020 high school fall sports season during a meeting of the group’s COVID task force this morning.



The tentative new start date is pushed back to September 21st, with the possibility of a full regular and section schedule to be played.



Another major decision was the cancellation of all fall sports Regional and State Championships.



Executive director Robert Zayas spoke to the media during a Zoom call this afternoon to address the decision.

“We felt, as an association that represents member schools, and approximately 6-hundred thousand student athletes, that it’s in the best interest of our member schools, and those student athletes, to take a pause. Allow schools to reopen. Make sure students are able to take care of their academics, first and foremost. Then, at that point, integrate and implement an athletic program”, says Zayas.

If there is another virus surge which prohibits the fall sports season to get underway on it’s new starting date, the association has a contingency plan that would feature a condensed overall sports season.



Winter sports would begin on January 4 and run until March 13.



Fall sports would follow from March 1 until May 8, with spring sports begin played from April 5 to June 12.



For more in-depth information, you can visit NYSPHSAA.org.