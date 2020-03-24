Heroin, meth and other drugs found in Johnson City drug bust

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Johnson City man is still walking the streets following a drug bust at his home on Wells Avenue.

The Broome County Special Investigations Task Force arrested 42-year old Sean Dunn after raiding his home last week.

Police allegedly found almost 9 ounces of heroin, just over 6 ounces of crystal meth, and crack cocaine.

Police say he also had 3 sawed-off shotguns, ammunition, and packaging materials used for selling narcotics.

Due to bail reform and court closures, Dunn was released without being arraigned or formally charged.

