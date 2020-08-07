Herkimer man dead after Chenango County car accident

NEW BERLIN – A Herkimer man is dead after the vehicle he was driving was struck head-on by another car on Route 8 in the Chenango County Town of New Berlin.

43 year-old Mathew Fredericks was pronounced dead at the scene.

New York State Police say that at about 2:45 P-M, a vehicle driven by 31 year-old Kerri Bunnelle of

Little Falls, New York crossed the center line on a curve and struck Fredericks’ vehicle.
Bunnelle was taken to a Utica hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

