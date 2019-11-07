Helping Parents Heal Binghamton chapter being formed

BINGHAMTON, NY – There’s a new group forming for parents who have suffered the death of a son or daughter that allows them to maintain a relationship with their loved one.

A Greater Binghamton chapter of the national organization Helping Parents Heal is being formed.

The goal is to help grieving parents heal from child loss through a discussion of spiritual experiences and an openness to communicating with their son or daughter in the afterlife.

Rosanne Norris’s 30 year-old son Lee and his dog Buddy died from carbon monoxide poisoning in January of 2018.

While processing her grief, Norris embarked on a journey to determine what happened to her son after his death.

She discovered Helping Parents Heal and decided to launch a local chapter as an Affiliate Leader.

Norris says she kept noticing unusual occurrences that she interpreted as communication from Lee.

“Whenever I think about him, I get tingles on the left side of my head. He seems to acknowledge things that I do or am thinking. I’ve gone to several mediums and have had communication through them. But, I believe that parents can learn to do this on their own and this is what I’m trying to learn,” says Norris.

Norris says she wants other grieving parents to know that life continues after death and that they can still have a relationship with their child.

The local Helping Parents Heal plans to meet every second Thursday, beginning next Thursday, at 6:30 PM at the Unity of Life Spiritual Center at 955 Main Street in Vestal.

To contact Norris, email HPHbinghamton@gmail.com