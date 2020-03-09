Helicopter sale to India to benefit Lockeed Martin

OWEGO, NY – Lockheed Martin in Owego will be installing electronics on more Navy helicopters thanks to a deal recently announced by President Trump.

During a recent trip to India, Trump said that the Indian military would purchase 24 MH-60R multi-mission helicopters.

Workers at Lockheed install the high-tech sensors and avionics on the Sikorsky built Seahawk helicopters.

Besides the US Navy, India becomes the 4th foreign country to use the MH-60R Romeo joining Australia, Denmark and Saudi Arabia.

