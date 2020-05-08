Healthcare Heroes Parade pays tribute to medical professionals

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nurses, doctors, and other medical personnel are being honored on National Nurses Week.

A big gathering of emergency vehicles paraded through much of Greater Binghamton today in an effort to show appreciation to these true heroes.

The Health Care Heroes Parade featured emergency vehicles from Binghamton, Johnson City, Vestal, and other municipalities, along with state troopers.

The event started at about noon, and went on for close to three hours.

Organizer and Endicott Village Trustee Eileen Konecny says she was excited to begin the parade.

“We are going in with bells and whistles, and everyone knows we are coming. We’re trying to stay on schedule. They have an approximate time of when we are going to be there so that the employees can come out and greet us as well. It’s going to be a fun day. It’s kind of a goose bump moment,” says Konecny.

The parade started outside the Workforce Development Center at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, and stopped at 13 locations, ranging from hospitals to retirement facilities.