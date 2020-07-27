Health Department warns of COVID-19 case at Men’s Wearhouse

VESTAL, NY – The Broome County Health Department is warning of another community COVID-19 case.

The Health Department has learned that a person who was in Men’s Wearhouse on the Vestal Parkway on Tuesday July 21st, from 6 to 7 P-M has tested positive for the virus.

Those who visited the store on that day/time should self quarantine until August 4th.

Testing is available for all New Yorkers at the NYS drive through testing site at Binghamton University.

To make an appointment call 1-888-364-3065. Broome County will continue to provide updated COVID-19 numbers on its website at www.gobroomecounty.com/hd/coronavirus.