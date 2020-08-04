Hawley Street parking garage construction continues

BINGHAMTON, NY – A giant crane looms over downtown Binghamton as the city works to increase much-needed parking capacity.

Mayor Rich David says the project to build a new 304 spot parking ramp at 7 Hawley Street is more than halfway finished.

The crane is hoisting large concrete slabs into place.

The construction crane is so big that it required a smaller crane to put together.

David says the state is providing over 2 million dollars, or more than 20%, of the overall 11 million dollar price tag.

And he hopes the ramp pays off its debt through daily and monthly parking fees.

“The old Collier Street parking ramp that everyone remembers defined downtown Binghamton for 50 years, for half a century. That ramp is now gone and now we’re building a new ramp that will define Binghamton’s downtown for the next 50 years,” says David.

The mayor expects the garage to be finished by the end of the year at which point the city will turn its attention to rehabbing the Water Street ramp which is connected to Boscov’s.