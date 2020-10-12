Have you seen this woman? Missing woman last seen in Chenango Bridge

3 PM Update: Joyce has been found safe on Route 11 in Kirkwood

TOWN OF CHENANGO – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing woman.

84 year-old Joyce Jeuck has been missing since 6 PM yesterday, where she was seen in Chenago Bridge.

She was supposed to be traveling to Kirkwood but never arrived.

Jeuck was driving a 2010 RAV with the license plate of 616542.

She is also oxygen dependent and does not have any with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 778-1911.