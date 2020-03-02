Have you seen this woman? Glen Aubrey woman last seen in Apalachin

APALACHIN, NY – New York State Police at Owego are looking for a missing Glen Aubrey woman.

37 year-old Casie Weese left a party with her husband at 1:30 Sunday morning in Apalachin.

Their vehicle got a flat tire not far from the party.

She was last seen walking down east Main Street in Aplachin.

She is 5’5, weighs about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans, and black boots.

If you’ve seen Weese please call 911 or the New York State Police at Owego at (607)687-3961.