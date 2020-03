The Binghamton Police Department is looking for a woman named Sadie Weckel.

The 29 year-old was last seen on Friday leaving a Transitional Residential Living Facility located at 425 Robinson St, Binghamton.

She is known to frequent the East Side of Binghamton and travel on foot.

She is 5’10 and 155 lbs.

No clothing information is available.

Anyone with information about Weckel’s whereabouts are asked to call 772-7080.