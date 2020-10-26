Have you seen this man? Whitney Point man missing since Saturday

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating this man.

34 year-old Matthew Phillips of Whitney Point was last seen Saturday at 6 A-M.

He had left his home on Pendell Hill Road riding a small BMX style bike, which was found alongside Route 26 near Swan Hill Road.

He is 5 foot 9, about 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Phillips also reportedly suffers from Schizophrenia.

UPDATE:

The Sheriff’s Department is also looking for a driver of a black Honda CRV with white and blue New York State plates, who is believed to have information, to help aid the investigation into finding Phillips, who was reportedly in the vehicle at some point.

It was last seen in the Town of Maine at the Mighty Mart convenience store on Saturday.

Anyone with information should call the Sheriff’s Office at 778-1911.