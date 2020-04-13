Have you seen this man? Rivers searched as the hunt continues for Binghamton University professor Dominic Davy

The search continues for 30 year-old Dominic Davy, a Binghamton University professor and Endicott man.

Davy was last seen around 4 AM Friday morning, according to Endicott police, leaving his home on Moss Avenue.

His vehicle, a brown jeep, was found in the 400th block of River Terrace apartments, with no sign of Davy anywhere.

Police also confirmed river searches have been performed as they continue to look for him.

Davy’s partner and mother of his two young boys tells NewsChannel 34 this is very unlike him.

Criminal nature is not suspected at this point in time and the case is being treated as a Missing Person.

Davy was last seen wearing wearing a dark colored shirt, dark shorts, and gray/orange sneakers, and has a piercing in his ear and nose.

He is about six feet tall and weights about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Endicott Police at 607-785-3341.