Have you seen this man? Police looking for Town of Union burglary suspect

ENDWELL, NY – The New York State Police at Endwell is looking for help in identifying the pictured individual.

The subject is accused of breaking into the Sunco on Main Street in the Town of Union around 2:30 AM on April 5th, and stealing items off the shelves.

The subject is described as a male wearing a black sweatshirt with white writing, as well as black jeans and shoes.

He was also wearing a black and white face mask, and carrying both a baseball bat and backpack.

If you have any information, contact SP Endwell at (607)754-2701.