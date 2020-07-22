Have you seen this man? Police looking for man who stole donation jars at a Speedway in Margaretville

STAMFORD, NY – The New York State Police at Stamford are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole donation jars.

The jars were located near the cash register of the Speedway located on State Highway 28 in Margaretville.

The money was being collected for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

The theft occurred on July 20th, around 12:15 AM.

He is described as a white man with glasses, black pants, backwards black hat and a black shirt with a cat on it.

Anyone with information should contact the Sidney Police at 561-7400.