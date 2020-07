TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County State Police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Tioga County resident.

30 year-old Douglas Martin of Nichols was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue text (pictured).

He is white with brown hair, a brown beard and blue eyes, approximately 5’11.

He was last seen in Nichols, driving a Green 2005 Subaru Forester.

If you see him, call the New York State Police at 607-687-3961.