BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a missing person complaint regarding a minor.

11 year-old Joseph Soto was last seen on Friday around 9:30 PM at his home at 3 John Street, Apt #3 in Binghamton.

He was wearing dark shorts as pajamas.

Soto frequents 100 Robert Street and Cheri Lindsey Memorial Park.

Police has Soto has run away before but usually returns.

If you see him contact Binghamton Police at 607-723-5321 or Binghamton Police Detectives at 607-772-7080.