Harvest Dinner held at Roosevelt Elementary

BINGHAMTON NY – A group of Roosevelt Elementary students reaped what they sowed last week.

The 7th annual Harvest Dinner was held at the school on Thursday, signifying an end to the growing season.



The meal also celebrated all the hard work the children, parents and faculty did in the school’s garden over the summer.

There was even pre-dinner entertainment, featuring the Farmers Unit Band singing songs about fruits and vegetables.

Health Initiatives Manager with the United Way Kimberli Schwartz says that it takes a lot of local help for this event.

“All of the food, the menu tonight, features vegetables that the kids chose to grow in their garden. We also have fresh, local produce from local farms, from the Vines Urban Farm, from CHOW, they donated the potatoes, Food and Health Network made black bean brownies, so it really is a group effort to put something like this on for the community and for the school,” says Schwartz.

Schwartz says this year they had the most reservations than ever before.



The dinner also coincided with the National Farm to School month, a project looking to bring fresh, local foods to schools.