Harpursville students take drone certification class

HARPURSVILLE, NY – Some Harpursville students are learning to take to the skies without leaving their classroom.

The high school is offering a drone certification class.

Four students are sharpening their skills at flying commercial drones using lift, thrust and drag.

Junior Benjamin Williams’s family has drones at home that they use to race and take pictures.

He says he’d love to be able to fly them as both a hobby and as a side job.

“It’s so interesting to see something that you can control go places you could never go on your own. You can see it go high in the sky and it can get places where no human can get, so that’s what I find really interesting,” says Williams.

The students are also learning al of the rules and regulations associated with drone flying.

Once the class is over, they will take their FAA unmanned remote pilot certification test, most likely in Rome.