Harpursville peace offer dies from self inflected wound after shooting estranged wife

HARPURSVILLE, NY – The Harpursville man, who shot his estranged wife in the head before turning the gun on himself, has died.

New York State Police say 38 year-old Timothy Wilcox died from his injuries after shooting himself in the head.

Police say Wilcox, was a peace officer with Broome Security, used his service firearm in the shooting.

His wife Meghan posted a note to her Facebook page yesterday indicating that she is recovering in the hospital and thanking people for their thoughts and prayers.

And a fund to help cover her medical and recovery bills has been established.

Checks made out to Meghan Wilcox Contribution Fund can be sent to Visions Federal Credit Union, 24 McKinley Avenue Endicott, New York 13760.

You can also donate via PayPal.