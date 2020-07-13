Harper Stantz Rec Park Music Fest raises money for Ourspace Playground

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local musicians painted Rec Park yellow yesterday as a special festival moved online.

The 2nd annual Harper M Stantz Rec Park Music Fest took place at the park, without an audience and streamed online.

In the course of 2 hours, local band Home Brew entertained an at home audience with help from Claire Byrne from the band Driftwood.

The event honors Harper Stantz, who died after being hit by a drunk driver in 2019 and would have graduated from Binghamton High School this year.

The performers wore yellow to honor her memory.

There’s still time to watch the stream on Facebook,as well as a message from the Stantzs, by searching Rec Park Music Fest Friends and Family.

There’s also a GoFundMe set up to help rebuild the OurSpace playground, you can donate here.