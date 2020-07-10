Harper M Stantz Rec Park Music Fest to be streamed online

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular music festival has found a new home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2nd annual Harper M Stantz Rec Park Music Fest will be streamed online this Sunday.

While this is only the 2nd year the event is held in Harper’s name, the Rec Park Music Fest has been a Binghamton tradition since 1996.

The event will be shortened to 2 hours and feature Grateful Dead Tribute Band, Home Brew and Claire Bryne of the band Driftwood.

Festival Producer Jim Reyen says it was important to continue the event, as this would be the year Stantz, who regularly attended the event with family, would have graduated from high school.

Reyen also adds that the festival will be raising money, via an online link, to rebuild parts of the Ourspace Playground.