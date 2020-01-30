Harlem Globetrotter visits 14 year-old recovering from surgery

BINGHAMTON, NY – A young hospital patient got a visit from the Smile Patrol today.

Harlem Globetrotter Hops Pearce stopped by Lourdes Hospital and met with 14 year-old Joshua Pittsley of Binghamton who is recovering from surgery.

Pearce is in town doing advanced publicity for the team’s appearance in Binghamton next week.

The guard and dunker displayed some of his tricks, signed autographs and posed for a selfie.

As Pearce travels the country promoting the Globetrotters, he says his favorite job is meeting young people in hospitals and trying to bring a smile to their face.

“One of our aliases is Ambassadors of Good Will. We really don’t take that lightly. We really make sure that we do what we have to to pour back into the community as much as possible,” says Pearce.

Pittsley says he enjoys going to see the Globetrotters every year.

They return to the Floyd Maines Arena next Thursday at 7 PM.

Tickets are available at the Arena box office or at Ticketmaster.com.