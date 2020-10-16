Hancock man says a number of his Joe Biden signs have gone missing

HANCOCK, NY – A Delaware County man is expressing his frustration at having his political signs repeatedly disappear.

Dale Robbins of Hancock says he put out about 9 Joe Biden signs throughout his neighborhood in an attempt to let people know that they have another option aside from President Trump.

Robbins says those signs were either stolen or destroyed, while the wire stands they were on remained.

He says he knew the risks of putting out the signs, noting that Hancock is traditionally a Republican stronghold with Many Trump backers.

Robbins says he’s new to politics and plans to vote this year for the first time in his life.

“I couldn’t not vote because if we let this man continue in another four years, as adults, I’ll be 70 in February. My wife is 69 at this point. She’ll be 70 in May. If they raise Medicare rates, cut our Social Security, we’re going to be looking at some pretty tight belt-pinching here,” says Robbins.

Robbins criticized the president’s handling of the pandemic, calling his approach careless.

He noted that the area is filled with Trump campaign signs that have not been disturbed.