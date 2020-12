DEPOSIT, NY – A Hancock man died Thanksgiving morning when the S-U-V he was driving went off the road in the Town of Sanford.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says 42 year-old Brian Ellis was killed when his 2001 Nissan Xterra left Oquaga Lake Road and slid down a 40 foot embankment.

Ellis was partially ejected and died at the scene.