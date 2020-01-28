Hamlet immersive production to be held at the Phelps Mansion

BINGHAMTON, NY – The epic tale of a son avenging his father’s murder will be told this week in the intimate setting of the historic Phelps Mansion.

The museum is staging an immersive production of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

A cast of 10, including Adam Holley as Hamlet and Gil Choi as Laertes, seen here rehearsing the fencing duel, will perform a condensed version of the famous tragedy in different rooms of the Gilded Age mansion.

Director Chris Nickerson, who also portrays Claudius, says the audience, limited to 25 people, will follow the action at an arm’s-length.

“So, it just raises the intensity, the excitement, the emotion is right there. You don’t get to see that very often, especially with Shakespeare. It’s usually done far away, big gestures, it’s a big performance. Getting to do something like this is exciting and new, different,” says Nickerson.

Nickerson says he wanted to produce another immersive drama at the Phelps after having performed in an immersive production of A Christmas Carol there for several years.

Tickets for the 7:30 shows on Friday and Saturday and the 3 o’clock matinee on Sunday are nearly sold out.

However, there are still tickets available for Thursday night at 7:30.

They cost $25 and can be purchased or reserved by calling 722-4873.