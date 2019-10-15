Halloween party to raise funds to preserve a historic graveyard

ENDWELL, N.Y – A Halloween party this month will raise funds to preserve the final resting grounds of some of our area’s founding families.

The non-profit organization Save A Cemetery is hosting its second annual Halloween Ballroom Blitz to support its restoration of local historic graveyards.



The effort began 3 years ago with cleanup and repair work on the Patterson Hooper Cemetery on River Road in Endwell, formerly known as Hooper, New York.



It features the grave sites of the Patterson and Hooper families, original settlers of the area.

Save A Cemetery Founder and President David Vallone says last year’s fundraiser generated enough funds to repair 7 damaged head stones at a cost of almost 4 thousand dollars.

“This is not an inexpensive venture. If you want to preserve history, you want to preserve your local history, it’s very expensive. But, I think it’s very worthwhile. People need to know where you came from and what this area was all about,” says Vallone.

Vallone says a new fence and gate will be installed at the Patterson Hooper Cemetery before the organization moves on to its second location.

The Halloween Ballroom Blitz takes place Friday October 25th from 7 to 1 at the Riverdale Banquet Hall on Watson Boulevard in Endwell.

Costumes are encouraged but not required.

There will be plenty of entertainment with a deejay, 80’s cover band and Divas After Dark drag show.

Plus hors d’oeuvres, photo ops, cash bar and some surprises.

Tickets are 80 dollars per person, 150 per couple and are available at Save A Cemetery dot org or at sponsor David Scott Salon on the George F Highway in Endwell.