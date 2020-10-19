Halloween events at Animal Adventure

HARPURSVILLE, NY – As Halloween approaches, Animal Adventure is giving guests an opportunity to see its park in a whole new light.

The annual Flashlight Safari Trick or Treat is back next weekend.

The event showcases the park at a time when it isn’t typically open.

Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights as they walk around enjoying light displays and socially distanced trick or treating.

Owner Jordan Patch says this is the time of day many animals are more active.

“The name Flashlight Safari suggests just that, bring your flashlights because you’re going to be able to see the animals in an entirely different fashion, or new light if you will. And really see some of our more active species at night, our owls, lions, hyenas, many of our carnivores,” says Patch.

The event takes place next Friday and Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

And, for those with younger children who prefer to trick or treat during the day, there’s a daytime version on Saturday and Sunday from 10- 1.

Those looking to attend should get their tickets now, however, as the event has been limited to 30% capacity.

You can head over to TheAnimalAdventurePark.com/events for tickets.