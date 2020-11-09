Halal Guys to open up Vestal resturant

VESTAL, NY – A Halal chain formed in New York City is preparing to open a new location in Vestal.

Halal Guys, a Mediterranean and Middle Eastern restaurant, is preparing to open in the Vestal Plaza.

From humble beginnings as a food cart in Manhattan run by 3 Egyptian immigrants, Halal Guys has now evolved into a worldwide chain, with the soon-to-be Vestal location numbered 313.

The Director of Operations for the Vestal shop, Melvin Quintanilla , says with so many students at Binghamton University coming from all over, he believes this is a perfect spot for a food that can be hard to find.

“I myself, as I mentioned before, am from Queens, and Halal is one of the foods that is on the top of my list. When I opened up restaurants here, Halal is not a food I can find very easily. So, I knew it was a no-brainer to come here, and definitely try to serve this great food out here,” says Quintanilla.

Beginning tomorrow, Halal Guys will be offering third-party delivering or curbside pickup through Doordash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub, with the new target date for the in-store opening on December 1st.