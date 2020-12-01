Halal Guys opens in the University Plaza

VESTAL, NY – A new eatery has opened up in Vestal that offers a taste of the Mediterranean straight from the Big Apple.

The Halal Guys held its grand opening at its new location next to CoreLife Eatery in the University Plaza today.

The chain says it offers a taste of New York City, bringing popular dishes from its Manhattan location and halal carts all over the city.

The restaurant offers gyros and platters, with chicken and beef, plus falafel, baklava, hummus, and more.

Store Director of Operations Melvin Quintanilla says the new location will expand the company’s horizons.

“If you talk about the Halal Guys, we’re in Manhattan, we’re in one of the hotspots for tour buses. In 2017, we were the most yelped business in Manhattan. Right now, the main goal for us is to bring that excitement of the Halal Guys here to Vestal,” says Quintanilla.

The Halal Guys gave away free merchandise like shirts with their logo on the front to celebrate the day.

The company began in New York City in 1990, and has expanded to over 90 locations worldwide.