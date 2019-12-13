Hair Warz contest returns to the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON, NY – Beauty, power and regal sophistication were all on display recently as elaborate hair designs adorned the heads of some models.

The 9th annual Hair Warz took place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton on Sunday.



The fantasy hair show featured outrageous and over-the-top hair designs created by 8 local salons and a barber shop.

Hair Warz is a fundraiser for the Southern Tier AIDS Program that commemorates World AIDS Day at the beginning of each December.



STAP Executive Director John Barry says the salons go all out with their hair creations, often weaving extensions and other materials into the model’s natural hair.

Plus, flamboyant costumes and creative makeup complete the ensembles.



Barry says one model wore a head piece that weighed 40 pounds and nearly struck the chandelier.

“If you were up close to them, and I was because I was emceeing the event, the level of detail and the level of sweat, blood and treasure put into these things is just unbelievable. It really is incredible, the detail,” said Barry.

The sold-out audience was also treated to a performance by the Dance Connection, choreographed to the song “A Million Dreams.”



Two out-of-town judges selected Patrick J Cleary at Salon Hues as the overall winner.

Barry says next year, the winner will get more than just bragging rights, there will be a $25,000 award for 1st place.