Hair Warz 2019 returns Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get ready for the biggest hair you’ve ever seen.

Binghamton Hair Warz returns this Sunday at the DoubleTree in Binghamton.

Hair Warz is a contest, hosted by the Southern Tier AIDS program, that gives hair salons around the area a chance to out do one another.

Last year’s winner was The Studio.

Schools/ Salons participating this year are:

-Anousheh School of Hair

-Hair-Color-Art

-Hello Beautiful

-Patrick J Cleary at Salon Hues

-Patty Ann’s Hair Design

-Salon Joy

-SalonTREND and Dapper Rascal Studio

-Stephanie McPeek at So Jealous Hair Design

Doors open at 3 on Sunday.

Get tickets here.