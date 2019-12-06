Hair Warz 2019 returns Sunday

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get ready for the biggest hair you’ve ever seen.
Binghamton Hair Warz returns this Sunday at the DoubleTree in Binghamton.
Hair Warz is a contest, hosted by the Southern Tier AIDS program, that gives hair salons around the area a chance to out do one another.
Last year’s winner was The Studio.
Schools/ Salons participating this year are:
-Anousheh School of Hair
-Hair-Color-Art
-Hello Beautiful
-Patrick J Cleary at Salon Hues
-Patty Ann’s Hair Design
-Salon Joy
-SalonTREND and Dapper Rascal Studio
-Stephanie McPeek at So Jealous Hair Design
Doors open at 3 on Sunday.
Get tickets here.