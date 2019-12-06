Hair Warz 2019 returns Sunday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
NewsChannel 34 news story

BINGHAMTON, NY – Get ready for the biggest hair you’ve ever seen.

Binghamton Hair Warz returns this Sunday at the DoubleTree in Binghamton.

Hair Warz is a contest, hosted by the Southern Tier AIDS program, that gives hair salons around the area a chance to out do one another.

Last year’s winner was The Studio.

Schools/ Salons participating this year are:

-Anousheh School of Hair

-Hair-Color-Art

-Hello Beautiful

-Patrick J Cleary at Salon Hues

-Patty Ann’s Hair Design

-Salon Joy

-SalonTREND and Dapper Rascal Studio

-Stephanie McPeek at So Jealous Hair Design

Doors open at 3 on Sunday.

Get tickets here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now