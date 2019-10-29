Hair of the Dog Pet Grooming holds ribbon cutting

This Hair of the Dog won’t fix anything except your pet’s looks.

Hair of the Dog Pet Grooming held a ribbon cutting yesterday for its official grand opening.

The salon is owned by best friends Kallie Foltyn and Brittany Clarke, both self-professed dog lovers.

The pair each has 9 years experience in pet grooming, and are excited to finally be opening their own business.

Foltyn says one of the most important features of the salon is comfort, both for the dogs and their owners.

Folton “We’ve had a tremendous, just like overwhelming love and just the following..”

Clarke: “Support”

Folton: “Support, and following from our old clientele”

Clarke: “Social media, people have been preaching out to us just wanting to make appointments, just wanting to support our business and not go to the bigger businesses and support us through small business.”

Hair of the Dog is located at 3300 East Main Street in Endwell.

You can find out hours and more by visiting their Facebook page or calling 352-3196.